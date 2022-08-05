Road Closings

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Division of Police would like to inform the community of the road closures and traffic delays expected on Saturday, Aug. 6 due to the "Shawshank Hustle" which is being held at the historic Ohio State Reformatory located at 100 Reformatory Road.

The southbound lane of Olivesburg Rd/ State Route 545 will be temporarily closed between Reformatory Rd and E. Longview Ave. from 7:45 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. for the race start. There will be temporary road closures during the event on E. Longview Ave; N. Main St., N. Diamond St. and cross streets between both roadways.

