MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Division of Police would like to inform the community of the road closures and traffic delays expected on Saturday, Aug. 6 due to the "Shawshank Hustle" which is being held at the historic Ohio State Reformatory located at 100 Reformatory Road.
The southbound lane of Olivesburg Rd/ State Route 545 will be temporarily closed between Reformatory Rd and E. Longview Ave. from 7:45 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. for the race start. There will be temporary road closures during the event on E. Longview Ave; N. Main St., N. Diamond St. and cross streets between both roadways.
The exit ramp for S.R. 545 from westbound U.S. 30 will be temporarily closed from 5:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. and the exit ramp for S.R. 13/ N. Main St/S.R. 545 from eastbound U.S. 30 will be temporarily closed from 7:30 until 11 a.m. Delays in the area surrounding the race route are expected to occur during this same time period.
The areas most impacted by delays are expected to be N. Main St./ SR 13 between Park Ave. West to Longview Ave.; N. Diamond St. between Park Ave. East to N. Main St., Downtown traffic on 3rd St, 4th St, 5th St. and 6th St.
Olivesburg Rd/ S R 545 between E. Longview Ave and Reformatory Rd. It is recommended that local motorists take an alternate route to avoid the expected traffic congestion in these areas this Saturday.
