The 12 unit apartment complex will be complete and ready for residents by June, according to officials from the Area Agency on Aging Ohio District 5.

MANSFIELD — The Ritter's Run apartment complex doesn't have a foundation yet, but it does have a triple-digit waitlist.

Nicole Williams, chief operating officer for the Area Agency Aging's Ohio District 5, said more than 100 individuals have expressed interest in renting one of the development's 12 housing units.

