MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Coroner's Office has requested an additional $50,000 from county commissioners due to a record-setting need for autopsies in 2022.
Randi Ritchie, the office's accounts payable/administrative assistant, said Monday the coroner's office has handled 500 cases this year, including 124 autopsies that are handled by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.
"It has been an exhaustive year for autopsies," Ritchie told Richland Source. "In my 10 years, we have never seen anything like this. It's been crazy.
"We just weren't prepared for the number of cases we have done," she said.
The coroner's office had budgeted $192,400 for autopsies in 2022 and requested $360,000 for 2023.
More than half of Ohio's 88 counties contract with the Montgomery County Coroner's Office in Dayton for autopsy and/or coroner services, according to a story published Sept. 29 in the Columbus Dispatch.
During a budget discussion on Monday, Commissioner Tony Vero questioned why the local coroner's office didn't request additional appropriations earlier. He said county Auditor Pat Dropsey "closes the books" on the general fund in early December.
He said the coroner's office should have known by September that it was going to "be short" in the autopsy line item.
"That's three and a half months of not letting us know and then all of a sudden they're saying we owe money," Vero said. "In September, (coroner) Dr. (Daniel) Burwell or his fiscal director should have notified us they were going to be short. They did not."
Ritchie said the office didn't realize it would run out of autopsy funds.
"I thought we would have enough money to make it through the year," she said. "Montgomery County is also behind (in billing), too."
Ritchie said the rising need for autopsies has been driven by an increase in suicides, drug overdoses and apparent natural deaths among residents with no family members or primary care physicians.
Vero, who is the board's liaison with the coroner's office, indicated the additional funds would be appropriated or transferred.
