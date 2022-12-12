Richland County courthouse
The Richland County Administration Building is located at 50 Park Ave. East in downtown Mansfield.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Coroner's Office has requested an additional $50,000 from county commissioners due to a record-setting need for autopsies in 2022.

Randi Ritchie, the office's accounts payable/administrative assistant, said Monday the coroner's office has handled 500 cases this year, including 124 autopsies that are handled by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

