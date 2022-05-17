MANSFIELD – Warden Kenneth Black has announced Richland Correctional Institution’s (RICI) Correction Officer and Employee of the Year.
Aaron Anderson has been selected as the Richland Correctional (RICI) Officer of the Year. Aaron Anderson began his career with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) at RICI in July 1999.
Officer Anderson is a dedicated, veteran employee who is a leader in the institution and a mentor to other officers and staff. Officer Anderson served his country in the U.S. Army in Operation Desert Storm. He is an exceptional softball player who played for the RICI softball team for years, including two tournament wins.
Officer Anderson and three other staff members received an Impact Award in June of 2020 for assisting an incarcerated individual who was found unresponsive. He has three amazing children, enjoys volunteering at his son’s school and loves to read books on history. Aaron is a member of the Mansfield Community.
Shawn Shelton is the RICI Employee of the Year. Shawn began his career with ODRC in 1994 as a contract Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and worked at several institutions within the state.
He was a Correctional Officer at Mansfield Correctional Institution before transferring to RICI as an LPN in 2007. In 2017, Shawn attained his Registered Nurse License.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Shawn served the institution as the acting Health Care Administrator, displayed outstanding leadership within the medical department and was promoted to the position full time in August 2021.
Shawn has 4 children, 2 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and enjoys riding his motorcycle in his spare time.
“During the last year, both Aaron and Shawn demonstrated exceptional leadership within their departments. We are proud to have such dedicated and hardworking employees represent our institution,” said Warden Kenneth Black.
Each month, an officer and employee are nominated by fellow peers and supervisors as the officer and employee of the month. At the end of the year, a panel reviews the candidates and selects one officer and employee to represent the institution for the year.
They are announced during Correctional Employee Week and attend various institutional events.
