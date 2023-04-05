Candidate Conversations

Richland Source will host two "Candidate Conversations" on April 19 and 20 between the candidates who are in contested races on the May 2 primary ballot. 

 By Zac Hiser, Head of Newsroom Product

MANSFIELD — During next month's primary election, Mansfield voters will face some of the most crucial decisions they've made in more than a decade. Richland Source wants to help voters make an informed decision on May 2. 

We will host two “Candidate Conversation” nights on April 19 and 20 as an opportunity to come and do journalism with us.

