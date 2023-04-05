MANSFIELD — During next month's primary election, Mansfield voters will face some of the most crucial decisions they've made in more than a decade. Richland Source wants to help voters make an informed decision on May 2.
We will host two “Candidate Conversation” nights on April 19 and 20 as an opportunity to come and do journalism with us.
Due to term limits, the city will elect a new mayor, new law director and new finance director to take over those key spots in January 2024. Voters will also make crucial decisions for City Council slots.
There are four contested primary races on the May 2 ballot, including a four-way race among Republicans to be the city’s next mayor.
We believe our live conversations will be a great chance for you to meet and hear from the men and women in these races who want to lead Mansfield into the near future.
These are not debates. No hard time limits. It will be an informal and civil conversation about the city and its future. All city candidates in contested primaries have been invited to participate.
Richland Source City Editor Carl Hunnell will help guide the conversations.
The live events will be conducted at Idea Works at 40 W. 4th St. in downtown Mansfield. Each night will begin at 7 p.m. and both will be open to the public. But space is limited and pre-registration will be required.
Both nights will also be live-streamed on the Richland Source Facebook page with the assistance of DRM Productions of Mansfield, one of our Newsroom Partners again this year.
Here is the planned lineup and schedule:
Wednesday, April 19
4th Ward City Council – Alomar Davenport and Cynthia Daley (Democrats, both write-ins)
Mansfield Law Director – Christopher Brown and Rollie Harper (Democrats)
Mansfield Finance Director – Mark Abrams and Kelly Blankenship (Republicans)
Thursday, April 20
Mansfield Mayor – Jim Holsinger, Jodie Perry, Linn Steward and Stephanie Zader (Republicans)
We will not take live questions from the audience during the event, but anyone is welcome to submit a question in advance that we may incorporate into the conversation. Use the form below to submit your question.
Support from our partners and members makes it possible for us to do innovative, community-centric journalism just like this. We hope to see you there.