Richland Source to expand to full-time coverage of Shelby and the North County

SHELBY -- Richland Source is headed north. We’re growing our team and hiring a full-time staff reporter who will concentrate on Shelby and northern Richland County.
The Source is growing while other newsrooms shrink because leaders at six area companies stepped up in a big way. These organizations chose to invest in the independent local reporting Shelby and the North County need.
Source staffers heard for years that Shelby and the North County wanted better local reporting. Those were all one-off conversations, though. Not enough to make a business plan around.
More than a year ago, we began listening to residents in a structured way to see if an expansion plan was feasible and viable. First, the project aimed to see if there was a broad appetite for more local news coverage. Then, we mapped out the community support (translation:💰) to make it happen.
Our team included long-time Shelby resident and Richland Source Solutions and Engagement Editor Brittany Schock. We interviewed dozens of community stakeholders, conducted surveys, and hosted listening sessions throughout the early part of 2022.
A clear picture emerged. Citizens wanted to be more informed, engaged, and connected to one another and the rest of the region. They did not, however, want to lose their identity as "from the north."
A long-term community-driven approach
The investment from our founding coalition buys the time to create a full-time position that tells the story of Shelby and the North County, but nothing lasts forever.
The position will become self-supporting through a combination of individual memberships, advertising, and corporate partnerships.
We’ve set a goal to reach 500 members in Shelby and the surrounding area by the end of 2023. We hope you’ll take advantage of our special offer to purchase a Supporter membership today for only $1 a month until our launch in June!
What’s next?
Well, to start with, we’re hiring! Feel free to share the job description with qualified friends or neighbors. We plan to have a candidate hired by June.
Beyond that, here’s some great opportunities as we barrel toward an official launch day in June.