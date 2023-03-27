 Skip to main content
Richland Source to expand to full-time coverage of Shelby and the North County

SHELBY -- Richland Source is headed north. We’re growing our team and hiring a full-time staff reporter who will concentrate on Shelby and northern Richland County.

The Source is growing while other newsrooms shrink because leaders at six area companies stepped up in a big way. These organizations chose to invest in the independent local reporting Shelby and the North County need.

