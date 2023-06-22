MANSFIELD — Do you remember what was going on in the world 10 years ago?
The world welcomed a new pope and a royal baby. President Obama was inaugurated for his second term in office. A dozen eggs cost $1.88. The words "twerk" and "selfie" were officially added to the dictionary.
And in Mansfield, Ohio, a new source for local news was founded (which is clearly just as culturally significant as a royal baby).
That's right — 10 years ago this month, we launched the very first stories on richlandsource.com.
In fact, the very first story on Richland Source officially published on June 12, 2013. Written by our own Dillon Carr, it reported a changing of the guard at Mansfield City Schools as Dan Freund announced his retirement as superintendent and Brian Garverick was voted in by the Board of Education.
Ten. Whole. Years. It's truly hard to imagine, and even harder to realize how much we've been through — both as a community and a publication — in the last decade.
“It’s hard to process, really," said Jay Allred, CEO of Source Media Properties, the parent company of Richland Source.
"We were founded to change the conversation around what it means to live and work in this part of Ohio, and I think we’ve played a small part in doing that. I’m very grateful that our neighbors from all over the region have trusted us with their stories.”
Allred penned the first introductory column to Richland Source on June 18, 2013. Our mission hasn't changed much since then:
"We are here to promote and connect the citizens of Richland County with one another and the rest of the world. As a news source, that requires us to break from either tradition or current trends in some very fundamental ways that we think you may appreciate."
Over the years, we believe Richland Source has become an integral part of the community, delivering trustworthy news and information while fostering a deep sense of engagement and connection among residents.
Richland Source founder Carl Fernyak reflected on the significance of this milestone, and expressed his gratitude to the community that has contributed to the company's success.
"Our 10-year anniversary is not only a celebration of our past achievements but also a reflection of our commitment to the future," he said.
"We are dedicated to continuing our pursuit of excellence in journalism, fostering community engagement, and empowering individuals with the information they need to make informed decisions that shape our shared future."
And what's a milestone without a celebration?
You are cordially invited to SourceFest, our upcoming 10-year anniversary celebration in the form of a free community block party.
The event promises a day filled with entertainment, delicious food, engaging activities, and a showcase of local talent. The entire community is invited to join in the festivities.
Scheduled to take place at our headquarters on 40 W. 4th Street, the block party will encompass the area between N. Mulberry and N. Walnut, which will be temporarily closed to traffic. The celebration will kick off on Saturday, June 24 and run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Attendees can anticipate live performances by local artists Ricky Mitchell and The Yak Pack, Narrow/Arrow, The Jimi Vincent Band, and The Afrxnts. These talented musicians will be stationed at Richland Academy of the Arts, so bring your lawn chairs to enjoy the show.
Families are encouraged to bring the kiddos, as SourceFest will feature a variety of kid-friendly activities. Face painting, sidewalk chalk, and bubble stations will be available, and representatives from the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library and Buckeye Imagination Museum will be on-site to provide crafts and activities.
When you're feeling hungry, food will be available for purchase from local food trucks, including The Fry Guys, Wicky's Smokin BBQ, Deja Food and Marsali's Kitchen.
Finally, one of the highlights of the celebration will be a community art project led by talented local artist, Allison Pence. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to participate in the creation of a collaborative artwork, fostering a sense of unity and creativity within the community.
For convenience, public restroom facilities will be accessible at Idea Works and across the street at Richland Academy.
If you can believe it, there's even more entertainment to be had (including a dunk tank and an aerial acrobat). You'll just have to come see it for yourself!
Richland Source invites all community members, local businesses, and organizations to come together and partake in this momentous occasion. This free event promises an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages.
And most of all, this is a celebration for you, our readers. We can't wait to celebrate a decade of progress with the community that's made all this possible. Here's to the next 10.
For more information about Richland Source's 10-year anniversary community block party, including the full event schedule, please visit our SourceFest event page on Facebook.