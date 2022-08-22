I’ve known I wanted to write for a living since I was about 8 years old. When I stopped thinking I wanted to create my own characters, I turned to the people and community around me as inspiration and had help from a high school teacher in discovering journalism.
I’m constantly grateful that I’ve known what I wanted to do since I was a teenager. I’m thrilled Richland Source brought me here to learn and share stories and solutions.
Before moving to Lexington for this job, I spent the first two decades of my life in Indiana. Richland County is new to me, but I can already tell how important this area is to so many people. While I’m still creating a home here, you might see me browsing local record shops to add to my vinyl collection or finding new local walking routes.
There were a few reasons why Richland Source was my top choice during my job search after graduating from Ball State University, but the one I kept coming back to was the relationship between staff members and the community.
My favorite assignments in college involved interviewing local residents and students who supported each other when their play was canceled, when they were struggling to keep their business open and when they were trying to help international refugees in their own city. These stories were already unfolding and I had the privilege of expanding their reach, showing readers some good that was happening around them.
What excites me about working for Richland Source is building relationships with people in the community that go beyond singular interviews. I believe the best story ideas come from people who trust my reporting and the best feedback is a request to cover something important to you.
You can expect to see city council, school board and local business coverage from me, and if you have any story ideas, let me know with an email to grace@richlandsource.com.