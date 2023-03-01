MANSFIELD – Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) was named District of the Year for 2023 at the Feb. 21, Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation District Partner Meeting in Columbus. Richland SWCD was selected from a field of 88 Ohio districts.
“We were excited and honored to be named Soil and Water Conservation District of the Year for 2023 because we know that so many other Districts are worthy of this award, too. We are fortunate to be part of such a knowledgeable, trusted, and passionate community of dedicated people who are working to conserve our precious soil and water resources in our own local communities,” stated Erica Thomas, Richland SWCD Director.
“As our name implies, we have 'Rich' land in Richland County -- rich with diversity, plentiful natural resources, and people committed to being good stewards, and it makes our work very meaningful and personal for each one of us at Richland SWCD.”
The purpose of the award is to recognize outstanding and innovative Soil and Water Conservation District education initiatives that have proven successful in reaching out to a variety of audiences (including nontraditional and underserved), involving new partnerships, and spreading the soil and water conservation message. District programs honored will serve as models of excellence for other SWCD education programs.
“We value the relationships and friendships we have made over the years and this award wouldn’t be possible without the support from Board Supervisors, volunteers, the elected officials in Richland County (especially Richland County Commissioners, Ohio Senator Mark Romanchuk, and State Representative Marilyn John), Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), United States Department of Agriculture – Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS), Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District, the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, the public, numerous partners, and the interns funded by the Richland Foundation who are all working toward the common goal of protecting, preserving, conserving, and promoting soil and water health. We are very blessed to work with this tremendous group of folks who genuinely want to make a difference in the world and community we live in,” Thomas said.
Richland SWCD has grown in staff and programs during the last several years and with this new energy and funding, the district has been able to get involved in new and exciting ways to engage with residents in Richland County to promote conservation. Staff put in a lot of sweat equity with passion and dedication during 2022. It was a very busy year and the District was active and present in a variety of programs in the county with new partnerships and growth.
The sheet below outlines programs Richland SWCD offers that highlight new partnerships and engagement in spreading soil and water conservation messaging.
"This award is especially meaningful because we are celebrating our 75th anniversary this year and this award further encourages us in the importance of the work we are doing and services and programs we provided,” Thomas said.
To learn more about services and programs Richland SWCD provides, please visit https://richlandswcd.net/ or call 419-747-8686.
The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.
Programs and assistance of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, or veteran status.