Richland SWCD has grown in staff and programs during the last several years. The agency received the District of the Year honor for 2022.

MANSFIELD – Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) was named District of the Year for 2023 at the Feb. 21, Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation District Partner Meeting in Columbus. Richland SWCD was selected from a field of 88 Ohio districts.

“We were excited and honored to be named Soil and Water Conservation District of the Year for 2023 because we know that so many other Districts are worthy of this award, too. We are fortunate to be part of such a knowledgeable, trusted, and passionate community of dedicated people who are working to conserve our precious soil and water resources in our own local communities,” stated Erica Thomas, Richland SWCD Director.

RSWCD impact sheets