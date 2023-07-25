julie chaya

Health Commissioner Julie Chaya discusses her goals for Richland Public Health during a county commissioners meeting. 

MANSFIELD — Health commissioner Julie Chaya believes that as Richland County grows, the health department must grow with it. 

"Previous administrations at the health department were really trying to shrink things," said Chaya, who took over as head of Richland Public Health (RPH) in February. "I'm really trying to expand it."

Kevin vanmeter

Kevin VanMeter, director of fiscal operations for Richland Public Health, answers a question from county commissioners. 

