Measles rash

Symptoms of measles can include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. A measles rash typically appears three to five days after initial symptoms.

 iStock

MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health confirmed an active case of the measles in Richland County this week, it reported on Friday morning.

A person with the measles visited the Richland Mall on Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the health department stated.

