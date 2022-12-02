MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health confirmed an active case of the measles in Richland County this week, it reported on Friday morning.
A person with the measles visited the Richland Mall on Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the health department stated.
Richland Public Health is advising any unvaccinated individual who was at the mall during that time frame to watch for measles symptoms. Symptomatic individuals should call their healthcare provider and inform them of their potential measles exposure before going into the provider’s office.
The agency is also encouraging anyone who has not received the measles vaccine to do so as soon as possible.
Symptoms of measles appear seven to 21 days after contact with the virus and can include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and a rash. A measles rash typically appears three to five days after initial symptoms.
Common complications from measles include middle ear infections, croup, and diarrhea. The disease can also cause rare, more serious complications and require hospitalization, even in previously healthy children.
According to the CDC, one in five people in the United States who get the measles will be hospitalized. One out of every 1,000 measles cases will develop acute encephalitis, which often results in permanent brain damage. One to three out of every 1,000 children who become infected with measles will die from respiratory and neurologic complications.
Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE) is a rare, but fatal degenerative disease of the central nervous system characterized by behavioral and intellectual deterioration and seizures that generally develop 7 to 10 years after measles infection.
According to the CDC, people at high risk for severe illness and complications from measles include infants and children under age 5, adults older than 20, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems.
The measles virus can live for up to two hours in air where an infected person coughed or sneezed, according to the Ohio Department of Health. People can become infected after breathing contaminated air or touching a contaminated surface and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth. People infected with measles can spread it to others from four days before, through four days after, a rash appears.
While the measles virus is highly contagious, health officials say vaccinated individuals have little cause for concern.
“If you’ve been vaccinated, you really don’t have anything to worry about,” said Julie Chaya, director of community health and prevention sciences for Richland Public Health.
“The most important thing anyone can do to prevent measles is to get the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is safe and highly effective.”
One dose of MMR is 93 percent effective at preventing measles and two doses is 97 percent effective.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children receive their first dose of the measles vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age, followed by a second dose between 4 and 6 years old, or at least 28 days after the first dose.
Chaya said the MMR vaccine is available for free at Richland Public Health and should be covered by insurance and medicare if someone prefers to be vaccinated by a local healthcare provider.
Individuals who are unsure whether or not they received the vaccine can contact Richland Public Health or their healthcare provider for clarification.
Individuals born before 1957 and anyone who has had a lab-confirmed measles infection is considered to be immune.
Learn more about measles at richlandhealth.org/measles. Anyone with questions can also call Richland Public Health at 419-774-4500.