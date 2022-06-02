RICHLAND COUNTY — Richland Public Health is offering FREE health screenings and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for anyone 18 years or older.
This FREE event will be held Thursday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NECIC Neighborhood Outreach Center located at 486 Springmill St. Mansfield, OH 44903. Call 419-774-4710 today for an appointment and minimize your wait time.
Prevention is the best medicine. Monitoring your health is one way to prevent disease and illness. Health screenings are designed to help you monitor and maintain a healthy, safe and productive lifestyle.
High blood pressure is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease and one cause of high blood sugar is diabetes. You can get your blood pressure and blood sugar checked FREE of charge at the health screening. You can also have your cholesterol checked at the health screening for a small fee. The cholesterol check requires $12.00 cash or check and a 9-hour fast.
COVID-19 continues to be a threat to everyone’s health. Anyone over the age of 18 can get any dose or booster of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for FREE at this clinic. All individuals getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $100 Visa Gift Card. You can also pick up a FREE COVID-19 Test Kit at this event.
All vaccinations and health screenings will be provided by public health nurses from Richland Public Health. Please bring your photo ID, vaccination record (if you have one) and insurance card (if you have one).
