Pregnant woman holding tiny shoes near belly

Richland Pregnancy Services is located at 1560 W 4th St, Mansfield.

 Milkos

MANSFIELD – Richland Pregnancy Services is celebrating 35 years and over 11,000 lives impacted by their ministry at its annual fundraising gala.

The annual gala takes place Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center and all are welcome. This year’s featured speaker will be Steventhen Holland, a recording artist and Founder of Broken Not Dead Ministries.

Tags