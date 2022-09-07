MANSFIELD – Richland Pregnancy Services is celebrating 35 years and over 11,000 lives impacted by their ministry at its annual fundraising gala.
The annual gala takes place Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center and all are welcome. This year’s featured speaker will be Steventhen Holland, a recording artist and Founder of Broken Not Dead Ministries.
Steventhen will be sharing his inspiring story that allows him to connect to the foster and adopted child, as well as the family at large. His life, which began as the result of a brutal crime, is a testament to the powerful work of the Gospel and the impact that choosing life can have.
Although Steventhen was exposed to the harsh realities of life from a young age, he has used his experience to challenge and inspire others with his message. Steventhen’s story is one of hope and restoration for the broken through Jesus Christ, which is the foundation for his Broken Not Dead Ministries. As a speaker, worship leader, and recording artist for the last 15-plus years, Steventhen has impacted countless lives with his story.
At Richland Pregnancy Services, over 11,000 lives have been first discovered by the free pregnancy testing that the center offers. This testing, as well the numerous other services the center offers, is only made possible by donor support. It is their hope that you will join the fight to save the lives of the unborn and pave the way for 11,000 more lives to be discovered by attending and supporting the upcoming gala.
The fundraising event, featuring Holland, will be held at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center, 890 West 4th Street in Mansfield. There is no cost to attend, however reservations are required and may be secured by visiting www.friendsofrichlandpregnancy.com/events/gala.
Richland Pregnancy Services has served the community for 35 years, offering free pregnancy testing, and limited ultrasounds, STD/STI testing, Mom-to-Mom and Dad-to-Dad Mentoring, Parenting Classes and material support through the RPS Boutique. RPS provides services at two locations including their main office at 1560 West Fourth Street and a satellite office at the OSU/NC State campus.
For more information or to book Steventhen Holland for a media appearance, please contact Raelene Harris at 419-522-8863, ext. 203 or raelene@richlandpregnancy.com.
Richland Pregnancy Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, relying solely on the donations of individuals, businesses, and churches.