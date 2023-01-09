ROC groundbreaking

Richland Outreach Center Executive Director Tara Klebowksi, center, celebrates a ceremonial groundbreaking for the nonprofit's soon-to-be community center. Also pictured are the board's administrative assistant Jackie French, board president Dawn Davis, executive team member Alana Shiera and ROC consultant Debra Weaver.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — The site where Newman Park once stood will soon be a haven for children once again. 

Local nonprofit Richland Outreach Center will break ground on a new facility at 415 Wayne Street within a few weeks, according to founder and executive director Tara Klebowski. 

