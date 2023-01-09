MANSFIELD — The site where Newman Park once stood will soon be a haven for children once again.
Local nonprofit Richland Outreach Center will break ground on a new facility at 415 Wayne Street within a few weeks, according to founder and executive director Tara Klebowski.
"Right now we're waiting on a stamp from the architect and then getting our permit, so we're hoping by beginning of February," she said.
Klebowski hopes the facility will be complete in time for ROC's Easter-themed event in April. The ROC also plans to build a pavilion onsite and restore the basketball court.
Klebowski said the mission is to create a free, safe space for neighborhood children and a sense of community and belonging for families.
“There are a lot of families that feel like they don't fit in places because they don't have a lot of money," she said. "Or there's a lot of the kids whose parents are addicts and they just need places to go."
Before founding ROC, Klebowski worked at a cash advance agency. The stories she heard from customers made her realize the need for kids in the community to have a safe space.
“They can’t help their kids with sports, they can’t afford it,” she recalled. “The kids are in trouble because there’s nothing to do.”
Klebowski founded ROC as a Facebook group in 2015 to assist those in need. By March 2016, it was a registered non-profit operation out of a single room on the third floor of Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center.
ROC continued expanding from there, eventually encompassing half a hallway in the building. After Ocie Hill closed, ROC purchased the former Toy Time building at 280 N. Diamond Street in 2021 and sold it not long after, unable to fund necessary renovations.
Last year, the Richland County Land Bank donated two adjoining parcels on Wayne Street to the ROC.
“I played at Newman Park when it was actually a park, so it's nice that this is no longer going to be a void," said Aurelio Diaz, Mansfield's Fifth Ward councilman.
"A lot of the neighbors I've spoken to are very excited that it's going to be an outlet for youth and family."
Once the building is complete, Klebowski plans to bring back ROC's sports and after school programming, including a sensory friendly youth group for teens with autism. The facility will also house the organization's hygiene product pantry and diaper pantry.
Dawn Davis, board president for ROC, said previous after school programs averaged about 30 kids.
Klebowski is the only full-time employee of ROC. A support team of volunteers and the board of directors help organize programming and seasonal events throughout the year.
“Even in school, I've always wanted to help people, seeing the smiles on the kids and faces and I mean, it's just rewarding enough for me," Klebowski said.
“I just make these connections with the kids and we all do and it just keeps pushing me to do more for them. They deserve more.”
Debra Weaver, a consultant for ROC, said she's been impressed by what ROC has accomplished with its network of helpers.
“It is truly a grassroots organization," she said. "The collective volunteerism helps them to develop all of the events."
Alana Shiera, a member of ROC's executive team, said she's watched many of the volunteers' kids start to give back as well.
"When we're doing our meetings, (Klebowski) encourages us to bring our kids," she said. "If our kids are seeing us volunteer and giving back to the community, what are they gonna do in return later on? They're going to grow up and see that passion and want to give back."
Davis agreed.
"(Klebowski) is always coming up with something and its always for the benefit of the families in the community," Davis said. "My kids started volunteering and have made friendships with kids from other walks of life and other communities."
More information about ROC, including updates and future events, is available on the organization's Facebook page. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 162, Mansfield Ohio 44901 or Venmo'd to @ROC2016.