Troy Smith, manager of community education at Richland Newhope, joined by agency client Sam Myers, present a framed photo to Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker on Tuesday evening during a City Council meeting.
MANSFIELD -- Sam Myers made a big impression on Mansfield City Councilman Aurelio Diaz on Tuesday evening.
Diaz became a bit emotional while praising Myers, a client of Richland Newhope, who came to council to help accept a proclamation from Mayor Tim Theaker designating March as "Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month" in the city.
"March is always my favorite month of the year. As I get older, I get more emotional, I become a crybaby," the 5th Ward representative said.
"But first of all, young man, I want to thank you for everything. You're a superstar. You're all over social media, everything you're doing every year and it's so difficult to come and talk in front of people. You did a magnificent job," Diaz said.
Myers was joined at council by Troy Smith, manager of community education at Newhope.
He explained Myers is working in three different locations and also recently competed with 11 of his teammates at the Special Olympics state swimming meet at Bowling Green.
One of Myers' working sites is at the YMCA of North Central Ohio in Mansfield.
"We just started last week at the YMCA. That's just a collaboration between the Y and Richland Newhope.
"We're hoping to get some more folks working there, educating their staff on working with Sam and how he ticks and what makes him thrive in the workplace. We're so excited for that collaboration," Smith said.
Diaz, who once worked at Newhope, praised Smith and the work being done by the Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities, saying advancements have come by "leaps and bounds."
"The umbrella of people with disabilities has always been the most marginalized group in history in terms of job opportunities, natural socialization, being your own guardian, having the friends you want to have.
"It's always been challenges -- even the community embracing people for who they are rather than their diagnosis and their condition. I just love that it's so natural now. And there's more acceptance," Diaz said.
"I encourage (residents) just to get to know people with different abilities in the most naturalized way to where they have their dignity. I just love what you're doing, young man. You're so athletic and talented. I think you're the best," Diaz told Myers.
