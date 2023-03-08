Sam Myers

Troy Smith, manager of community education at Richland Newhope, joined by agency client Sam Myers, present a framed photo to Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker on Tuesday evening during a City Council meeting.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Sam Myers made a big impression on Mansfield City Councilman Aurelio Diaz on Tuesday evening.

Diaz became a bit emotional while praising Myers, a client of Richland Newhope, who came to council to help accept a proclamation from Mayor Tim Theaker designating March as "Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month" in the city.

Aurelio Diaz

5th Ward Councilman Aurelio Diaz praises Richland Newhope client Sam Myers.

