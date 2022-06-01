COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder today announced that 52 counties are receiving a total of $5 million in performance incentives for their children services efforts.
It is part of a new program that rewards counties for meeting certain performance metrics.
“One of our top priorities is protecting Ohio’s most vulnerable, and the 52 counties being recognized have made great efforts toward making sure children are being properly taken care of and protected,” Damschroder said. “The work our children services agencies do to ensure Ohio’s youth have a safe, supportive, and welcoming place to call home is vital, and these incentives will help them do their job even better.”
The awards recognize county children services agencies in two areas; conducting monthly visits with children and parents and the timeliness of assessments and investigations.
In the category of monthly visits, 52 counties are each receiving $48,076 for either accomplishing at least 95% of their visits or increasing their performance by 10% over a six-month period. As it relates to investigations, 40 counties are each receiving $62,500 for achieving 95% or increasing their performance by 10% over a six-month period.
The ODJFS Office of Families and Children is issuing the children services best practice funds which were appropriated as part of House Bill 110 (HB110) and signed by Governor Mike DeWine on June 30, 2021.
The following counties will each receive $48,076 for their visitation efforts. Those counties with an * are also receiving $62,500 for their investigation efforts.
Ashtabula*
Carroll *
Gallia
Henry*
Lake*
Auglaize*
Champaign*
Geauga
Hocking
Licking*
Belmont*
Darke
Greene*
Holmes*
Logan*
Brown*
Erie*
Hancock*
Huron
Lorain*
Butler*
Fulton
Hardin*
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Jefferson
Lucas
Madison*
Morgan
Pike
Trumbull*
Williams*
Mahoning*
Morrow*
Putnam*
Union*
Wood*
Meigs
Muskingum
Richland
Van Wert*
Wyandot*
Mercer*
Noble
Sandusky*
Warren
Miami
Ottawa*
Shelby*
Washington*
Monroe*
Perry
Summit
Wayne*
In addition, Fairfield, Jackson, Knox, Pickaway, Preble, and Tuscarawas counties received $62,500 for their investigation efforts.
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.