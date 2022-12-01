The Richland Gives watch party at Mid-Ohio Conference Center capped a day of giving where over $500,000 was raised for local nonprofits.
1 of 19
“The nonprofits did a fabulous job marketing their campaigns, so the foundation and our board of trustees appreciates the effort they do to make this day successful," Teynor said.
Since 2015, Teynor said Richland Gives has raised more than $2.5 million for local nonprofits. In total, 96 nonprofits participated in 2022's Richland Gives.
The foundation offered $5,500 worth of matching grants to seven nonprofits with the most donors during "golden ticket hours." Those winners were the Richland County Foundation, Renaissance Performing Arts, Mansfield Community Playhouse, The Friendly House, Lucas Community Center, Time For A Change Diaper Bank and the Clear Fork Valley Foundation.
Small, medium and large nonprofits with the most total donors and dollars raised in their categories also received matching grants. Each winner was awarded $5,000 for first place, $3,000 for second place and $1,000 for third place.
Teynor said some nonprofits won more than one donors and dollars raised, but each nonprofit could only win one leaderboard.
The final results of leaderboard winners were:
Small nonprofits — most donors:
Visual Bucket List Foundation
Mansfield-Richland Area Educational Foundation
Mid-Ohio Guardianship Services
Small nonprofits — most dollars:
Taking Root Farms
Love in the Name of Christ of Greater Mansfield
Clear Fork Valley Foundation
Medium nonprofits — most donors:
Richland Pregnancy Services
Ohio Bird Sanctuary
Altrusa International of Mansfield
Medium nonprofits — most dollars:
Lucas Community Center
North Central Ohio Land Conservancy
North Central State College Foundation
Large nonprofits — most donors:
St. Peter's Catholic School
Discovery School
Hospice of North Central Ohio
Large nonprofits — most dollars:
Renaissance Performing Arts
The Friendly House
Salvation Army – Mansfield
Teynor said she is grateful to everyone who donated to the nonprofit participants for Richland Gives.
"We appreciate the donors because they’re the ones giving and growing our community," she said.
Other nonprofits that received competitive grants included North End Community Improvement Collaborative, Linden Road Presbyterian Church, Kingwood Center Gardens, Mansfield Art Center, Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund, Starfish Project of Richland County, The Ohio State University at Mansfield, Richland Academy of the Arts, Mansfield Noon Optimist Club, The New Store, Catalyst Life Services and Idea Works.
All matching grant results and total money raised can be viewed on richlandgives.org.