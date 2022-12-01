IMG_8523.JPG

Brady Groves and Maura Teynor speak to viewers at the Richland Gives watch party Nov. 29.

MANSFIELD — A total of 1,802 donors helped the Richland County Foundation meet its goal on Giving Tuesday.

Richland County Foundation Chief Advancement Officer Maura Teynor said the foundation's goal was to increase the number of individual donors from last year's 1,290 unique donors.

The Richland Gives watch party at Mid-Ohio Conference Center capped a day of giving where over $500,000 was raised for local nonprofits. 

