As a finalist to fill the position that's been vacant for six months, Miller was asked to research the local umbrella organization.
"(Miller) was asked to go out onto the local website (and the) state website and glean the information and interpret it," said Lori Bedson, executive director of Richland County Job & Family Services, which serves as the YFC fiscal agent.
"She even offered some suggestions in how she would make our local system (better), a little stronger, as well as our actual website that she felt needed to be more accessible to families that need those services," Bedson said.
With Bedson's recommendation, the Richland County Board of Commissioners approved hiring Miller, effective June 1, at the rate of $34.19 per hour. That translates to an annual salary of $71,115.
Miller earned a bachelor's degree in early childhood education at Capital University in 2006 and also did graduate studies at Ashland University and Ohio Dominican University.
Bedson cited Miller's work as a literacy specialist in Columbus Public Schools, work as a service coordinator for the "Help Me Grow" program in Franklin County, and as a school teacher in Charlotte, N.C.
Bedson also praised Miller's work on a homeless assistance program with Columbus City Schools.
"She said that they worked with roughly 2,000 students who were homeless, providing assistance to them, to reach out, and make sure they had all of the services they needed," Bedson said. "(She worked to ensure) they could continue to go to school, making sure that all their needs were met."
Miller's teaching contract with Columbus City Schools ends on May 26, according to Bedson. Her hiring includes a nine-month probationary period.
Commissioner Cliff Mears thanked Bedson for the successful search to replace Teresa Alt, who was terminated in November.
"That was a lot of work, but I think we got the right candidate," Mears said.
The local YFC includes representatives from Community Action for Capable Youth; Help Me Grow; Mansfield City Schools, Richland Public Health, Ohio Family and Children First; Ohio Heartland CAC Head Start; Red Treehouse; The Rehab Center; Richland County Children Services; Richland County JFS; Richland County Juvenile Court; Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board; OhioMeansJobs Richland County; Richland Newhope; Third Street Family Health Services; and the United Way of Richland County.
