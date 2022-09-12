Macie-Ross-Veterans-Day.jpg

Young Marine Sgt. Maj. Macie Ross is shown here as part of the Caleb John Powers Young Marines in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with World War II Veteran and Peral Harbor survivor, Stewart “Stu” Hedley.

MANSFIELD -- The Young Marines, a national youth organization, invites adults and youth to join the Richland County Young Marines in Mansfield.

Units are led by dedicated adult volunteers who mentor and guide youth members.

