MANSFIELD -- The Young Marines, a national youth organization, invites adults and youth to join the Richland County Young Marines in Mansfield.
Units are led by dedicated adult volunteers who mentor and guide youth members.
MANSFIELD -- The Young Marines, a national youth organization, invites adults and youth to join the Richland County Young Marines in Mansfield.
Units are led by dedicated adult volunteers who mentor and guide youth members.
"It is through these caring adults that Young Marines learn leadership, community service, honoring veterans, and living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle," said Andy Richardson, a spokesman for the agency.
The Young Marines, a national non-profit, is a youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through high school graduation. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral, and physical development of its members.
The Richland County Young Marines serves Mansfield, and the surrounding area. The adult staff are all volunteers and consist of members from all different professions within the community, and veterans.
In the Richland County Young Marines, youth receive opportunities to build their pride and leadership skills through such challenging events as: rappelling; physical fitness training; camping; close order drill; swimming; land navigation; public speaking opportunities, and many other activities.
They get opportunities to earn promotions and ribbons through their achievements as they develop their skills. Also, the Young Marines participates in national schools, adventures, and encampments with other units.
There are travel opportunities such as visiting Pearl Harbor; participating in National Code Talkers Day; and joining summer camps for sailing, simulated flying, working at a cattle ranch, exploring the "Wild West," scuba diving lessons and visiting American historical sites.
The Richland County Young Marines' objectives are:
To promote the physical, moral, and mental development of its members
To advocate a healthy, drug-free lifestyle through continual drug prevention and resistance education
To instill in its members’ the ideals of honesty, fairness, courage, respect, loyalty, dependability, attention to duty, love of God, and fidelity to the United States of America and its institutions
To stimulate interest in and respect for academic achievement and the history and traditions of the United States of America
To promote physical fitness through physical activities including participation in athletic events and close order drill
For more information, visit the unit website at: https://youngmarines.org/unit/richlandcounty/page.
About The Young Marines
The Young Marines is a national non-profit 501(c)(3) youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through high school graduation. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral, and physical development of its members. The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork, and self-discipline, so its members can live and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.
Since the Young Marines' humble beginnings in 1959 with one unit and a handful of boys, the organization has grown to more than 238 units with 6,100 youth and 2,100 adult volunteers in 40 states, the District of Columbia, Japan, and affiliates in a host of other countries.
For more information, visit the official website at: https://youngmarines.org.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.