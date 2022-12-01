DSC_1036.JPG
MANSFIELD — Richland County Transit is offering Fare-FREE service on three Saturdays during the busy holiday season to thank our riders and the community for supporting public transit throughout the year.

On December 3, 10 and 17, everyone can ride RCT for free between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. For these special days only, RCT will also run an Ontario circulator between retail centers along Lexington-Springmill Road.

