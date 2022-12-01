MANSFIELD — Richland County Transit is offering Fare-FREE service on three Saturdays during the busy holiday season to thank our riders and the community for supporting public transit throughout the year.
On December 3, 10 and 17, everyone can ride RCT for free between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. For these special days only, RCT will also run an Ontario circulator between retail centers along Lexington-Springmill Road.
During these Fare-FREE Saturdays, Dial-A-Ride service is also free to those who qualify. Call 419-522-4504 to make a reservation at least a day in advance. Fare-FREE Saturdays are supported by a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Throughout the year, RCT fixed routes regularly connect passengers to these popular shopping destinations:
• Route 1: Park Ave W Kroger, Ontario Walmart Plaza and Springfield Square Center
• Route 2: Appleseed Center, Lex Ave Kroger and Save A Lot
• Route 3: Hanley Road Walmart
• Route 5: Downtown Mansfield shops
• Route 7: Ashland Road Kroger
• Route 9: Richland Mall, Target, Meijer, Ontario Towne Center
• Route 13: Downtown Mansfield, Cornell’s IGA and Downtown Shelby
In observance of the holidays, RCT will be closed Monday December 26, and January 2.
For the latest updates, follow RCT’s Facebook page. For questions about RCT service, please call 419-522-4504.