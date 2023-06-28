featured Richland County Transit ending bus routes to Shelby due to low ridership, says Taddie By Hayden Gray, Staff Reporter Hayden Gray Shelby/North County Reporter Author email Jun 28, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richland County Transit is a public bus service based in Mansfield. By Carl Hunnell, City Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHELBY — Richland County Transit is reducing its service to the City of Shelby due to low ridership, as a 10-year transit development plan continues to be discussed.Jean Taddie, transit development manager for the county's only mass transit service, announced Monday the fixed route from Mansfield to Shelby will be discontinued July 8.A separate Dial-A-Ride service will also no longer be available past the first week of July, she said.The agency's partnership with Shelby Taxi, a door-to-door service within Shelby limits, will continue, according to Taddie."The fixed route to Shelby has the lowest ridership of all RCT’s routes," Taddie said, "with an average of just over two riders boarding the bus per hour."“Local partners were not able to continue support due to low ridership,” Taddie said, referring to organizations that helped fund the transit effort. Community Development Transit guru: Helping people understand how to make RCT work for them is key By Carl Hunnell, City Editor Shelby Mayor Steve Schag said the 13-year fixed transit route never found its footing and said it was the right decision."(It) never got a whole lot of air under its wings," said Schag, who took office in 2015 after the service had already begun."On behalf of the City of Shelby, I would like to thank RCT for their valued partnership since 2010,” Schag said. Jean Taddie, transit development manager for the Richland County Regional Planning Commission, discusses the Richland County Transit 10-year development plan in January. (Richland Source file photo) By Carl Hunnell, City Editor Taddie said RCT took operating costs into account. Route #13, the bus back and forth to Shelby, was among the costliest routes the agency maintained.RCT, whose board began working on its 10-year strategic plan in 2022, said the decision to end the Shelby service is in line with the development process.She also announced RCT will introduce new and revised routes that begin Sept. 5.One of the new routes will be a six-month pilot project that includes a frequent route connecting Ontario retail areas to the OSU/NCSC campus area along Lexington-Springmill Road, Taddie said."(RCT) sees the new pilot as a way to be the most efficient moving forward,” and that new and revised routes provide a “launching pad to a more efficient transit service," Taddie said.New bus schedules are on the horizon and riders can expect decisions to be finalized on piloted routes by February 2024, she said.RCT has scheduled two public meetings to discuss the transit service efforts, including route changes.Those meetings will be:-- July 18 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the RCT Transit Center, 74 S. Diamond St.-- July 20 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Shelby City Hall conference room, 5 Water St. For more information, email Taddie at jtaddie@rcrpc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Trade Roads And Traffic The Economy Hayden Gray Shelby/North County Reporter Author email Follow Hayden Gray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending 2023 Lucas High School graduate dies in single-vehicle accident Open Source: 5 years later, what happened to Planet Oasis/Arcadia in Delaware County? Open Source: Clear Fork class of 1966 celebrates joint 75th birthday Tornado watch issued until 11 p.m. for Richland, Crawford and Knox counties Madison product Ajian headed to XFL New Source reporter for Shelby & northern Richland County has deep roots here DeWine: Amazon planning $7.8 billion expansion in central Ohio Debra Ann Stewart This is a view of downtown Fredericktown in 1908 ODOT: Construction updates in Richland & Crawford counties Loading…Loading… Obituaries Michael W. Bonte Edith Louise Cervenka Lee A Smith David F. Dill Carlene Joann Gaubatz See More