 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

SHELBY — Richland County Transit is reducing its service to the City of Shelby due to low ridership, as a 10-year transit development plan continues to be discussed.

Jean Taddie, transit development manager for the county's only mass transit service, announced Monday the fixed route from Mansfield to Shelby will be discontinued July 8.

