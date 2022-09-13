Richland County Courthouse

The Richland County Courthouse is at 50 Park Ave. East in Mansfield. 

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday renewed the county's participation in the County Employee Benefit Consortium of Ohio through 2025.

The county has been part of the pooled health insurance program since 2017, joining an organization that began with six counties in 2004 and has grown to 43 member counties in 2023.

