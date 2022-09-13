The county has been part of the pooled health insurance program since 2017, joining an organization that began with six counties in 2004 and has grown to 43 member counties in 2023.
The idea behind CEBCO was to create "stability and cost containment in employee benefits and offer wellness advocacy," according to the non-profit's website.
"The overall increase in premiums is 8 percent since 2017. With that, I can say we believe it is a good program and we are saving money," commissioners' clerk Stacey Crall said.
Every county in north central Ohio is a CEBCO participant, including Ashland (joining in 2010), Knox (2020), Crawford (2019), Huron (2016) and Morrow (2008).
Commissioners were told CEBCO is raising rates 6.7 percent in 2023 for Richland County. Commissioner Tony Vero said that increase will mean about $250,000 more from the general fund.
In response, commissioners approved increasing employee premiums in accordance with the caps provided by collective bargaining agreements, with similar treatment for non-union employees.
Vero said he projects the general fund cost for employee health insurance premiums will be about $3.8 million in 2022, which would project to $4.05 million in 2023.
That cost was $4.12 million in 2021 when the county averaged 277 general fund employee enrollees. It's averaging 258 such employees in 2022.
Prior to joining CEBCO, Richland County was self-insured, according to county administrator Andrew Keller.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved spending $3,920 to add a directional sign for residents visiting the county Board of Elections at 1495 W. Longview Ave.
The elections board is in the rear of the building and the sign will direct visitors to the parking lot behind the facility. The county recently replaced signs at the front of the building along Longview Avenue.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"