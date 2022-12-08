Richland County Sheriff’s Office announces promotion Submitted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office Dec 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the recent promotion of Transport Officer Dwight Hicks to Transport Sergeant on November 29, 2022.Sgt. Hicks was hired as a Correctional Officer in May 2008 and transferred to the Transport/Court Security Division in March 2016.Sgt. Hicks graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1982 and from the police academy in January 2018.Sgt. Hicks is currently assigned to the Transport Division.The Richland County Sheriff’s Office congratulates Sgt. Dwight Hicks and we look forward to continuing to carry out our mission in serving the residents of Richland County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dwight Hicks Richland County Sheriff Police Sgt. Promotion Office Transport Division Trending Open Source: What’s up with the new traffic cameras in Ontario? Former Westinghouse 'A' building is not going away quietly Shelby attorney steps down from Richland County elections board, announces judicial candidacy Are young business owners outgrowing Richland County? Kadiah Rachae Looney Former Mifflin Twp. fiscal officer issued fines for failing to pay taxes Crestline sisters open Spot’s Rolling Bean Coffee Co. No place like a new home: Lexington christens new gym with rout of Clyde Be prepared to slow down on Washington South, Bunker Hill North roads Lex, Bucyrus grads are selected Trooper & Dispatcher of the Year by Mansfield Post of OSHP Obituaries Catherine Montanya Constance "Connie" Hamilton William "Bill" Martin Barbara R. Haefeli Michael E. Shrock, Jr. See More