MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has announced the recent promotions of three correctional professionals as follows:
Correctional Sergeant Beau James to Correctional Lieutenant on July 6, 2023.
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has announced the recent promotions of three correctional professionals as follows:
Correctional Sergeant Beau James to Correctional Lieutenant on July 6, 2023.
Correctional Sergeant Rachel Kleman to Correctional Lieutenant on July 7, 2023.
Correctional Officer Robert Myers to Correctional Sergeant on July 6, 2023.
Lt. Beau James with Sheriff Steve Sheldon
Lt. James was hired as a Correctional Officer in 2008 and was promoted to Correctional Sergeant in 2012. Lt. James has served as a Field Training Officer for correctional sergeants in the jail and is currently assigned as the 1st shift Watch Commander. During his time at the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. James has received several Individual Commendation Awards, an Office Citation Award, several Certificate of Appreciation Awards, and the Supervisor of the Year Award in 2015.
Lt. James also oversees the State Jail Inspection Process and has been pivotal in numerous successful inspections throughout the past several years. Lt. James graduated from Shelby High School in 1999.
Lt. Rachel Kleman with Sheriff Steve Sheldon
Lt. Kleman was hired as a Correctional Officer in 2019 and was promoted to Correctional Sergeant in April 2022. Lt Kleman has served as a Field Training Officer for correctional officers in the jail and is currently assigned as the 2nd shift Watch Commander. During her time at the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Kleman has received a Life-Saving Award, an Office Citation Award, a Certificate of Appreciation Award, and a Certificate of Merit Award. Lt. Kleman graduated from St. Peter’s High School in 2014 and received her bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Ashland University (OH) in 2018.
Sgt. Robert Myers with Sheriff Steve Sheldon
Sgt. Robert Myers was hired as a Correctional Officer in 2020 and will be assigned to supervisor training on 1st shift. Sgt. Myers has served as a Field Training Officer for correctional officers in the jail and when his supervisor training is completed he will be assigned to 2 nd shift. During his time at the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Myers has received an Office Citation Award and several Certificate of Appreciation Awards. Sgt. Myers graduated from Galion High School in 2008 and then served our country in the U.S. Army for over eight years.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.