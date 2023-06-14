Richland County seeks resumes for new Clerk of Courts From Richland County Jun 14, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richland County Clerk of Courts Lin Frary (Richland County photo) is stepping aside from her position for health reasons. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Richland County is now accepting applications to address its Clerk of Courts vacancy.Letters of interest and resumes are being accepted to fill the upcoming vacancy of Richland County Clerk of Courts for the term ending Jan. 5, 2025.Please send replies by 5 p.m. on June 30, 2023 to Megan Whatman, Central Committee Chairman, Richland County Republican Party Megan.Whatman@gmail.com.Candidates will have the opportunity to speak to the full Richland County Republican Party Central Committee at a meeting on July 13, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Law Trending Summer Crisis program starts July 1 Meals on wheels: Black-owned food trucks in Mansfield to try this summer Don Nash: Behind 70 years of hard work Owners of West Park Shopping Center silent as demo deadline approaches 2nd victim from Mansfield shooting on Thursday flown to Cleveland hospital Madison Twp. hires zoning inspector & receives road bid from Kokosing Richland County has an interesting sequence of county courthouses Madison High School unveils list of students who earned academic honors in final grading period Lori L. Ludwig Michelle “Chellebug” Hamilton Crain Loading…Loading… Obituaries Carl Dwayne Slone Michelle “Chellebug” Hamilton Crain Lori L. Ludwig Frank Bourns Elias III Joyce Faye (McNutt) Summers See More