MANSFIELD — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
NEW IMPACTS
State Route 603 culvert replacement -- State Route 603, between Vermillion Street and State Route 545, will close Monday, June 13, for a culvert replacement. The detour route for northwest motorists will be SR 603 to SR 545, north on SR 545 to SR 96, west on SR 96 to SR 603, and reverse for southeast. Estimated completion: Friday, June 17.
SR 39 under U.S. 30 will periodically close beginning Monday, June 13 to Wednesday, June 15 from 8:00 p.m. till 5:00 a.m. for overhead beam installation. Traffic will be stopped by flaggers for short duration closures. Please use caution while driving through the zone as there will be vehicles entering and exiting the area.
ONGOING IMPACTS
U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
The westbound pattern will consist of maintaining one lane of traffic westbound, from just east of 5th Avenue to SR 13, and two lanes of traffic westbound, from SR 13 to just west of SR 309.
The eastbound pattern will consist of maintaining one lane of traffic eastbound, from just west of SR 309 to SR 13, and two lanes of traffic eastbound, from SR 13 to just east of 5th Avenue. The traffic along U.S. 30 eastbound will only have access to Trimble Road and SR 13.
The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to SR 39 is closed. The detour route will be to continue eastbound on U.S. 30 to the SR 13 exit, turn right onto Longview Avenue west to SR 13 north, take the SR 13 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, and continue west on U.S. 30 to the exit ramp to SR 39. Estimated reopening: September 2022
The SR 39 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound is closed. The detour route will be to continue on SR 39 north to the SR 39 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, travel west on U.S. 30 to the Trimble Road exit, turn left on Trimble Road and re-enter onto the Trimble Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east. Estimated completion: September 2022
The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to 5th Avenue is closed. The detour route will be to continue eastbound on U.S. 30 to the Reed Road exit, turn left on Reed Road, travel north on Reed Road to the entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, travel west on U.S. 30 to the 5th Avenue exit ramp. Estimated completion: September 2022
The 5th Avenue entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east is closed. The detour route will be to continue north on 5th Avenue to the U.S. 30 westbound entrance ramp, travel on U.S. 30 west to the SR 13 exit, turn left on SR 13 to Longview Avenue, and take the Longview Avenue east entrance ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound. Estimated completion: September 2022
Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be separated by portable concrete barrier throughout the length of the project. Lane widths will be 11’ throughout the work zone.
Estimated completion of entire project: May 2023
SR 39/96 (Main Street), at the SR 39 (Mansfield Avenue/Broadway Street) intersection, will close for 60 days beginning Monday, June 6. Crews will be installing sidewalks and crosswalks, completing signal improvements, completing streetscape items and drainage system improvements at the intersection. The detour route for eastbound motorists will be SR 61 south to Mickey Road, east on Mickey Road to SR 39, south on SR 39 to U.S. 30, east on U.S. 30 to SR 13, north on SR 13 to SR 96, and reverse for westbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday, August 5, 2022
SR 39 (Mansfield Avenue/Broadway Street) will be reduced to one lane of traffic at the SR 96 (Main Street) intersection and will have two-way traffic maintained by a portable traffic signal during the 60 day closure.
SR 39/96 (Main Street) will be reduced to one lane of traffic at the SR 61 intersection and will have two-way traffic maintained by a portable traffic signal during the 60-day closure.
Estimated completion for entire project: June 2022
I-71 bridge painting -- I-71 northbound and southbound at the structures over the Fork River, just north of the I-71/SR 39 interchange, will have lane closures for bridge painting and other various structure repairs. Estimated completion: September 2022