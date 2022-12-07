MANSFIELD – Time is running out to apply for a grant with Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) to have 50% of the cost covered to have a Nutrient Management Plant created for your farm.
Benefits to a Nutrient Management Plan:
The plan is tailored to your land’s needs
The plan will help you achieve farm and environmental goals
The plan will help you manage your nutrients more efficiently
The plan may result in a cost and time savings
The plan helps prevent nutrients running off fields into streams, lakes, and rivers, which can cause algae blooms and are harmful to aquatic life.
The grant is funded by a Richland County Foundation grant and applications are due by Dec. 31. Don’t miss this opportunity. What better gift to yourself and your farm during the holiday season?
Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.
Programs and assistance of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, or veteran status.
The Richland County Foundation is one of the largest private sources of grant making in Richland County and administers over 375 charitable funds established by individuals, families, and businesses. The mission of the Richland County Foundation is to improve and enhance the quality of life in Richland County through strategic philanthropy and community leadership.