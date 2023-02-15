ODOT logo

MANSFIELD – Richland County Regional Planning Commission (RCRPC) Executive Director Jotika Shetty announced the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) awarded $65,662 in federal transportation funding for Ohio’s Specialized Transportation (5310) Program to Regional Planning for program year 2023.

These grant funds will be used to continue to assist in financing coordination projects of the Richland County Mobility Management program, and enhance mobility efforts in our community.