MANSFIELD – Richland County Regional Planning Commission (RCRPC) Executive Director Jotika Shetty announced the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) awarded $65,662 in federal transportation funding for Ohio’s Specialized Transportation (5310) Program to Regional Planning for program year 2023.
These grant funds will be used to continue to assist in financing coordination projects of the Richland County Mobility Management program, and enhance mobility efforts in our community.
“These funds allow our Mobility Manager, Lyndsie Martin, to continue to coordinate county-wide transportation services between local human service agencies and transportation providers, work to help bridge the gaps in transportation barriers, and act as a resource for transportation needs in the community,” Shetty said.
RCRPC serves as the broker between these human service agencies and transportation providers scheduling trips, determining transportation options that meet emotional and financial needs of themselves and their clients, and handling all invoicing and billing between the two.
RCRPC is responsible for completing the Coordinated Public Transit-Human Service Transportation Plan (Coordinated Plan) as part of the 5310 grant requirements.
The purpose of this plan is to identify community resources for transportation and mobility, to understand the gaps and unmet needs within those resources, and to determine the approach to addressing those gaps and needs.
ODOT uses this Coordinated Plan to ensure that requested projects address identified unmet needs and are in compliance with Federal Transit law and guidance.
For more information about ODOT/Mobility Management and statewide efforts to improve mobility within a community, visit: