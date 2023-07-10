MANSFIELD -- Jodie Schumacher said Monday the successful prosecution of a 21-year-old Mansfield man for crimes that included illegal gang activity won't be the last.
"We are extremely proud of this conviction because this is the start of our prosecutions for participating in a criminal gang," the Richland County prosecutor said.
"What we are learning, what law enforcement has brought to our office and is teaching us is that the gangs of yesteryear are not the gangs of today. They look much different today," Schumacher said during the monthly Richland County Republican Party meeting.
In the case Schumacher was speaking about, the Mansfield defendant pleaded guilty last week to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated trafficking in drugs.
He also entered an "Alford plea," in which a defendant registers a formal admission of guilt while simultaneously expressing their innocence. Like a "no contest" plea, an Alford plea skips the full process of a criminal trial because the defendant agrees to accept all the ramifications of a guilty verdict.
The defendant was sentenced to 14 years in prison by Common Pleas Court Judge Phil Naumoff.
The prosecutor's office used Ohio Revised Code 2923.42 to pursue the gang-related charge, a second-degree felony that became law in 2007.
"This is a statute that we feel is important to the citizens here in Richland County. And we're going to continue to use that where it needs to be utilized. I believe we are now pushing seven indictments with it, individuals we believe fit this ticket," Schumacher said.
The man was arrested after police responded to gunfire reports on Greenlawn Avenue and found a backpack with a felony amount of fentanyl. The defendant was at the scene and his DNA was found on fentanyl bags.
"We're real proud of Mansfield Police Department for doing their work, bringing us the investigation," she said.
Schumacher, a long-time assistant prosecutor who was sworn in May 25 to replace former Prosecutor Gary Bishop, also praised the work of Matt Metcalf, her chief criminal assistant prosecutor.
"He didn't plead anything down and was able to obtain that conviction," Schhmacher said. "So we are proud of that work, too."
The gang-related case was one of three that Schumacher spoke about with local GOP members during the luncheon at Dan Lew Exchange in downtown Mansfield.
She also said her office has recently been able to hire two new assistant prosecutors, including Christopher Brown, who has been the deputy law director for the City of Mansfield.
She said Brown will start work in her office in August.
Schumacher said she is enjoying her work as the county's top lawyer.
"Every day I wake up and I look forward to coming to do my job," she said. "That's something many people aren't able to say. I know I am on the right path. In that sense, I don't look at it as a job.
"It's something I enjoy doing, serving the people of Richland County, serving the victims of crime," she said. "That is what our office does. That's what I love to do."