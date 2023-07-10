Jodie Schumacher

Richland County Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher speaks Monday to members of the Richland County Republican Party. 

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Jodie Schumacher said Monday the successful prosecution of a 21-year-old Mansfield man for crimes that included illegal gang activity won't be the last.

"We are extremely proud of this conviction because this is the start of our prosecutions for participating in a criminal gang," the Richland County prosecutor said.

