Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop on Thursday rescinded his announced resignation from office, which was due to take effect April 10. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop on Wednesday again announced his plans to retire from office, effective Friday.

County commissioners on Thursday will consider appointing an acting county prosecutor to perform the duties of the office until the Richland County Republican Party central committee can meet to select a replacement to complete the remainder of Bishop's term.

