MANSFIELD -- Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, a warming center will open at 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army DeWald Center located at 47 S. Main Street, lower level, in Mansfield. The center expects to remain open through Friday, Feb. 3.
Guests wishing to get in out of the extreme cold temperatures need to arrive by 9 p.m. After 9 p.m. the doors will be locked. Only those escorted by law enforcement will be allowed admission after 9 p.m.
Cots with pillows and blankets are set up in the gymnasium. Lights out occurs at 10 p.m.
Guests may leave at any time, however, if they leave after 9 p.m. they will not be allowed back in that evening. Guests must leave the shelter by 7 a.m. each morning.
If no guests are present at 9 p.m. each night when the doors are locked, the warming center will close for the night and volunteers will head home. The warming center would reopen at 7 p.m. the following night.
This service is dependent on volunteers. Two volunteers are needed from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. to greet guests, have them sign in and provide a general orientation to the space. Overnight volunteers are needed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. to keep watch over the facility.
Anyone 18 years of age or older wishing to volunteer may do so by contacting Peggy Lewis Powers at 419-564-9542 or using this link to the SignUp Genius application: https://bit.ly/3Wh6eMQ
It is the hope of Salvation Army Mansfield Unit and Addy’s Attic Thrift Store/Truth Baptist Church that this service can continue throughout the winter season each night the temperature is forecasted to be 20 degrees or less. To help support this endeavor, contact Peggy Lewis Powers at 419-564-9542 or email her at truthbaptistchurch14@gmail.com.