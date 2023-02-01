DeWald Community Center

The DeWald Community Center is located at 47 S Main St, Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, a warming center will open at 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army DeWald Center located at 47 S. Main Street, lower level, in Mansfield. The center expects to remain open through Friday, Feb. 3.

Guests wishing to get in out of the extreme cold temperatures need to arrive by 9 p.m. After 9 p.m. the doors will be locked. Only those escorted by law enforcement will be allowed admission after 9 p.m.

