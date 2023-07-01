Mental Health housing

The Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board plans to build an apartment complex for mentally ill residents at the corner of East First Street and South Franklin Avenue.

The Richland County Land Bank this week transferred property at 100 E. First St. to the mental health organization.

Joe Trolian

Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Executive Director Joe Trolian (Richland Source file photo)
Download PDF Richland County Mental Health board strategic plan

