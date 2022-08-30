Richland County courthouse
The Richland County Administration Building is located at 50 Park Ave. East in downtown Mansfield. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners will find out Friday morning how big an increase they will have to pay for employee medical insurance.

That's when the County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio, a 42-county organization that includes Richland, will inform its members of their premium rates for 2023.

