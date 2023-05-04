MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Division of Police is investigating its fifth homicide of 2023, the third in one week.
According to a press release from Chief of Police Keith Porch, officers responded to the area of 1165 Harwood Dr. on Wednesday, May 3 at 10:20 p.m. in reference to gunshots.
Officers located a victim in the parking lot next to a vehicle. The individual had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.
Detectives were already working on another shooting that occurred at 103 Sturges Ave. which was reported at 8 p.m. the same day.
The victim took themselves to Ohio Health Mansfield’s Emergency Department after sustaining gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. As of Wednesday evening, that victim was taken to surgery and was in stable condition.
These two shootings appear to be unrelated at this time.
Of the five homicides that have occurred in 2023, four remain as open and active investigations with the Mansfield Division of Police.
In response, a Homicide Task Force has been implemented, which consists of Richland County Law Enforcement detectives and an Assistant Prosecutor. Their focus is to not only identify the suspects involved but to also reduce all gun violence in Richland County.
"This recent uptick in gun violence is concerning and please let us reassure the community that every resource at our disposal is being utilized to address these investigations," Porch said.
Porch noted that community cooperation and involvement are a necessity to aid investigators in these investigations.
If a member of the community has information pertaining to these investigations, they can call the crime tip line at 419-522-7463 and remain anonymous.