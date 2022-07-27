MANSFIELD -- According to Richland County Recorder, Sarah M. Davis, her office is now offering a free property fraud protection tool called FraudSleuth.
The tool provides Richland County property owners with automatic alerts to help safeguard against property fraud.
Similar to how credit monitoring services track consumer purchases and payments, Fraud Sleuth tracks properties and automatically alerts property owners to possible fraudulent activity.
Using the FraudSleuth tool is a safe and easy way for consumers to proactively protect themselves and their property.
Users can run a simple name search to see what documents are recorded within the Richland County Recorder's Office containing their information.
A new feature of the tool allows citizens to set up name profile(s) and receive automatic alerts if a document is recorded that matches their profile information. This allows citizens to be involved.
Anyone can register for this complimentary service. The Recorder's Office will assist you in creating an account AND set up at least one FraudSleuth name profile to start receiving email alerts.