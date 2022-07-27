Fraud Alert stock
MANSFIELD -- According to Richland County Recorder, Sarah M. Davis, her office is now offering a free property fraud protection tool called FraudSleuth.

The tool provides Richland County property owners with automatic alerts to help safeguard against property fraud.

