Daisy Thomas House recent timeline

June 6, 2017 -- Richland County Land Bank accepts donation of the property.

Oct. 10, 2017 -- Land Bank board approves transfer of the property at 89 Wood St. to Mansfield UMADAOP with a five-year deed restriction. The organization plans to repair and convert the structure into a community center and museum that focuses on the accomplishments of local African-American citizens. Improvements could begin as soon as the spring of 2018, UMADAOP says.

July 16, 2020 -- Land Bank, hearing no improvements have begun, send letter to UMADAOP seeking status update and offering to take property back. There is no response from the organization.

Jan. 1, 2021 -- In a Richland Source article, UMADAOP Executive Director Dennis Baker said the organization's revenues had declined 50 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said planned renovations were on hold while UMADAOP prioritized needs of people with addictions.

April 4, 2022 -- Mansfield police respond to trespassing call at the property. Officers deem it unsafe to search due to dilapidated floorboards and sunken floors.

April 27, 2022 -- Mansfield Codes and Permits Dept. issues condemnation order, citing the building to be unsafe, based on police report.

June 1, 2022 -- Land Bank board votes to accept return of property from UMADAOP.

July 14, 2022 -- Land Bank regains ownership. Property is later inspected by Codes and Permits, Richland Public Health, Mansfield Memorial Museum curator Scott Schaut, architect Dan Seckel and Land Bank staff members Amy Hamrick, Andy McGinty, Greg Weigler and JR Rice.

Aug. 3 -- Land Bank board discusses potential for demolition of the building. Meeting includes representatives from the Mansfield branch of the NAACP, who expressed an interest in the property once the building is razed.