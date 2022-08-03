MANSFIELD -- The best future for the first home in Richland County built and owned by African-American residents may be an Ohio historical marker on a lot owned by the Mansfield branch of the NAACP.
The historic brick home the corner of Wood and First streets, condemned earlier this year by the City of Mansfield Codes and Permits Department, was the topic of a lengthy discussion Wednesday afternoon during a Richland County Land Bank Board meeting.
The parcel where the house stands was purchased in 1874 by ex-slave George Barker, who built the three-brick-thick walls in 1875.
It's known as the "Daisy Thomas House," named for the woman born in the house in 1877. She lived in the house until her death in 1973. The building had a couple of other owners, but has been boarded up for more than 25 years.
The interior of the building is collapsing and has been deemed dangerous even to enter, according to Land Bank officials, who believe it's likely too far gone to be saved.
Land Bank manager Amy Hamrick said the building was viewed and inspected by Codes and Permits, Richland Public Health, Scott Schaut, curator of the Mansfield Memorial Museum, Mansfield architect Dan Seckel and several Land Bank representatives.
At least one visit by the city engineer's office was halted when visitors heard bricks falling as they entered the building.
"Everyone is in agreement that the house is so unsafe that it would be almost impossible for a structural engineer to get in to try to figure out if it could be saved," Hamrick said.
Schaut criticized Mansfield UMADAOP, which obtained the property from the Land Bank in October 2017.
The organization, which had done successful rehabilitation projects in the past through the Land Bank, planned to renovate it and turn it into a community center and African-American museum.
However, UMADAOP Executive Director Dennis Baker told Richland Source at the end of 2020 that the organization's revenues had declined 50 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said planned renovations were on hold while UMADAOP prioritized needs of people with addictions.
"It's UMADAOP's fault this house is in the condition it is in," Schaut said. "If they didn't want to restore it or put money into it, they should have given it back in a year or two.
"The first house built and owned by a Black man in Richland County is now destroyed and it's because of (UMADAOP's) incompetence," Schaut said.
Leonard Dillon, president of the local NAACP, expressed an interest in the future of the lot if the Land Bank goes forward with demolition plans. His thoughts were echoed by Alomar Davenport, who represents the 4th Ward on Mansfield City Council.
"We understand the condition of the building. We understand the cost (of trying to salvage it.) But we are very concerned with the future of the land going forward," Davenport said.
Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero, a Land Bank board member, asked if the NAACP was interested in owning the land after the building is razed.
Davenport said the organization would be interested, but such a decision would have to be approved by the NAACP national office.
No decisions on the building were made on Wednesday. Hamrick is filing a "106 review" to the state historical preservation office -- a "building demolition and site revitalization historic waiver form."
It seeks advice and consent on handling a structure that is historic, but not on the National Register of Historic Places.
Hamrick is also anticipating a letter from Seckel with his formal thoughts on the structure.
She also discussed with Land Bank board members the possibility of purchasing a metal, Ohio Historical Marker sign for the space that would explain its historical value.
The future of the building, and the local NAACP's involvement in that future, will be the topic at upcoming Land Bank meetings.
