This house at 89 Wood St. in Mansfield was the first home in Richland County built and owned by African-American residents. (Photo courtesy of the Mansfield Memorial Museum)

MANSFIELD -- The best future for the first home in Richland County built and owned by African-American residents may be an Ohio historical marker on a lot owned by the Mansfield branch of the NAACP.

The historic brick home the corner of Wood and First streets, condemned earlier this year by the City of Mansfield Codes and Permits Department, was the topic of a lengthy discussion Wednesday afternoon during a Richland County Land Bank Board meeting.

