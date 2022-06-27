MANSFIELD -- A recent inspection and review conducted by the Ohio Department of Youth Services, found the Richland County Juvenile Detention Facility to be in full compliance with all 351 mandatory and recommended standards, according to a press release from the Richland County Juvenile Court.
The inspection is a comprehensive review of the standards set forth in the Ohio Administrative Code that governs such areas as facility organization and administration, staff training and development, child safety and security, child health care, food service, and programming.
The 25-bed facility provides a safe, secure, and rehabilitative environment for youth determined to be of potential risk to the community or themselves. Daily programming includes year-round educational classes by certified teachers, physical fitness activities, life skills training and various other activities.
“This is the second consecutive year that our facility, under the direction of Greg Peters, has been rated 100% compliant," said Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley.
"I want to take this opportunity to also thank the entire detention staff who see to the safety and security of our youth each and every day.”
