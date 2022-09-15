MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Juvenile Court has been awarded $843,385 through an annual state grant program aimed at diverting juvenile offenders from the Ohio Department of Youth Services.
The Reasoned and Equitable Community and Local Alternative to the Incarceration of Minors (RECLAIM) grant is for the state's fiscal year, which is July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023, according to court administrator Brian Bumpus.
The local court has received the RECLAIM grant since 1995 and this year's award is the largest RCJC has received, Bumpus said.
A portion of the annual award is based on county population and demographics, according to the court administrator.
"Largely, grant awards are predicated on a court's efforts to reserve incarceration for only those youth determined to be of considerable risk to community safety," Bumpus said.
"Awards are also determined by the Court's ability to develop and implement evidence-based programming in the areas of probation, intervention, prevention, and treatment."
The RECLAIM county subsidy program began as a nine-county pilot in 1994 and expanded statewide in 1995 after overall commitment rates in the pilot counties declined by 43 percent.
According to the Department of Youth Services, funding is allocated to counties through a formula based upon each county's proportion of statewide felony delinquent adjudications.
For each of Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023, the department is expected to allocate $30.6 million in RECLAIM funding to counties.
Bumpus said the increased funding to Richland County is the result of Judge Steve McKinley's efforts to divert low- and moderate-risk youth from correctional institutions.
"I am thankful to the Department of Youth Services for their continued support of our efforts to assist struggling children and families," McKinley said.
"This grant, combined with other funding sources secured by the court, is expected to generate more than $1.4 million in additional revenue for the county in the upcoming year."
Bumpus said last year that 79 percent of local juveniles who completed evidence-based probation did not commit a new offense within one year after completing the program.
"High-risk youth, as a consequence of their behaviors, are incarcerated and provided treatment in an effort to reduce recidivism regardless of the financial impact to the court," Bumpus said.
Bumpus said the increased grant funding will provide approximately $267,661 in additional revenues to the county's general fund, largely in the form of reimbursements for juvenile court salaries.
The new grant will account for nearly 16 percent of the court's 2023 budget, as currently projected.
"This grant and the court's other revenue sources are projected to constitute approximately 26 percent of the annual budget," Bumpus said.
