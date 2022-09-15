Steve McKinley

Richland County Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley speaks with county commissioners in April. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Juvenile Court has been awarded $843,385 through an annual state grant program aimed at diverting juvenile offenders from the Ohio Department of Youth Services.

The Reasoned and Equitable Community and Local Alternative to the Incarceration of Minors (RECLAIM) grant is for the state's fiscal year, which is July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023, according to court administrator Brian Bumpus.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"