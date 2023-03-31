Richland county job and family services

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Job and Family Services is conducting a Title XX Public Hearing on Friday, April 21 at 1:30 p.m. at Richland County Job and Family Services, 171 Park Avenue East, Main Conference Room, Mansfield, Ohio 44902.

Richland County Job and Family Services administers Title XX services in accordance with the requirements of Title XX of the Social Security Act, 49 Stat. 620 (1935), 42 U.S.C. 301 (2012), section 5101.46 of the Revised Code and Chapter 5101:2-25 of the Administrative Code. Title XX Social Services funds are funds made available to communities to expand social services to individuals and families.

