MANSFIELD -- Richland County Job and Family Services is conducting a Title XX Public Hearing on Friday, April 21 at 1:30 p.m. at Richland County Job and Family Services, 171 Park Avenue East, Main Conference Room, Mansfield, Ohio 44902.
Richland County Job and Family Services administers Title XX services in accordance with the requirements of Title XX of the Social Security Act, 49 Stat. 620 (1935), 42 U.S.C. 301 (2012), section 5101.46 of the Revised Code and Chapter 5101:2-25 of the Administrative Code. Title XX Social Services funds are funds made available to communities to expand social services to individuals and families.
Public comment is being solicited on the current Richland County Title XX Social Services Plan during the period of March 31, 2023 through May 14, 2023 and will be accepted during the Public Hearing.
Anyone wishing to review the current Richland County Title XX Social Services Plan may access the plan via the internet at www.rcjfs.net or may request a copy of the plan by telephone, fax or e-mail from Cindy Schunatz, Richland County Job and Family Services, 171 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Ohio 44902; 419-774-5430 (phone); 419-522-1744 (fax); or Cindy.Schunatz@jfs.ohio.gov. Comments may be faxed, e-mailed or mailed to Cindy Schunatz.