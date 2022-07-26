MANSFIELD -- Richland County Job & Family Services has cancelled two transportation contracts with MBIE Transport after learning the company used a driver with a suspended license for at least four months.
MBIE, also known as the Mary McLeod Bethune Intervention & Enrichment Center, is a non-profit organization in Mansfield "that specializes in professional transportation, urban housing developments and enriching our community," according to its Facebook page.
Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved cancelling the contracts with the 271 Hedges St. business after meeting with Sharlene Neumann, executive director of Richland County JFS, and Carmen Torrence, the agency's business administrator.
Cancellation letters will be sent to MBIE, effective in 30 days, Neumann said. The organization has provided transportation services to JFS since 2015. She said JFS was notified of the issue by an MBIE employee on July 20.
Neumann said JFS had used MBIE to provide youth transportation for its summer youth program clients and also non-emergency transportation, which provides Medicaid-eligible adults and children with access to transportation services needed to attend medical, dental, vision, counseling, and other Medicaid eligible appointments.
The cancellation letters identified the driver as Ricardo Upchurch. According to Mansfield Municipal Court online records, Upchurch was charged on Dec. 7, 2021, with operating a motor vehicle while under DUI suspension.
That case has been continued multiple times and is set for a jury trial on Thursday, according to court records.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Neumann said the driver operating without a valid license violated the terms of the JFS contract with MBIE and was also a violation of the transportation company's own internal policies.
"It was an individual employee (of MBIE) who was driving for at least four months without a license," Neumann said.
Richland Source left a message after the commissioners' meeting with Alverta Williams, MBIE's president and founder. The call had not been returned by the time this story was published.
Neumann said JFS has other transportation contractors able to absorb the riders previously serviced by MBIE.
"The amount of folks that is going to be affected is manageable," she said.
Commissioner Tony Vero said the county would "pursue all options" in terms of recouping money paid to MBIE during the time period in question. He said it appears MBIE was aware the driver was working without a valid license.
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"