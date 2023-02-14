MANSFIELD -- Richland County is not a stranger to flooding, tornadoes and straight-line- winds. When we are faced with these disasters, extra hands and volunteers are needed.
The Richland County Emergency Management Agency turns to their CERT team (Community Emergency Response Team) to respond when Richland County is affected.
In the past, the team has been activated to assist with floods, ice storms, missing persons, tornadoes, damage assessment and traffic control when Interstate 71 was closed down.
The CERT course prepares individuals to respond as a team to serve the county or to care for their own family or neighbors at the time of a disaster.
The Team provides support to assist the professional emergency responders, i.e. law enforcement, fire and rescue and EMA.
Information covered in the course includes minor first aid, preparing for a disaster (what individuals should have on hand prior to a disaster - food, water, medicine, flashlights, etc.), how to secure a scene/disaster area, how to turn off the gas, extinguish small fires safely, disaster psychology and how to safely perform a proper and effective search for victims in buildings and homes.
Volunteers receive additional training in traffic control; and search, rescue and recovery. We encourage individuals to take the training to help our community be better prepared for disasters and major activities in Richland County.
The course is approximately 20 hours, attendance and full participation are required for an individual to receive certification as a CERT team member.
Individuals must be at least 18 years of age and it is preferred that they have a valid Ohio driver's license. The course is free of charge. Refreshments will be provided and lunch will be provided both Saturdays.
The next course of instruction will be held Friday, March 10th, 6 pm-10pm, Saturday, March 11th, and Saturday, March 18th, 8 am - 5 pm both days. The course will be held in the Emergency Management Agency's Emergency Operations Center at the Peoples' Community Center, 597 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, Ohio.
Pre-registration is required. REGISTER NOW by calling the Richland County Emergency Management Agency at 419-774-5686 or emailing us at Richlandccc.org.