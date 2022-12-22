MANSFIELD -- Strong winds and extreme cold are expected across north central Ohio Friday and Saturday, which the National Weather Service in Cleveland said may disrupt holiday travel plans.
Cold temperatures starting Thursday night are expected to usher in two to four inches of snow Friday and Saturday, with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.
This combination of weather conditions could make it more difficult to keep homes and vehicles safe and warm. Richland County Emergency Management Agency Director Rebecca Owens offered advice.
She said the most important thing for residents to remember is to be cautious if they have to travel and ensure they have enough emergency preparedness tools on hand.
“Use common sense, stay home and be warm and cozy for Christmas Eve if you can,” Owens said.
Owens said residents staying home or traveling out-of-town should leave their faucets dripping and open cupboards under the kitchen sink to avoid frozen pipes. Any outdoor objects that can blow away during heavy wind should be secured.
Owens suggested travelers keep jumper cables, blankets, water and snacks available in their cars. She said drivers should keep their gas tanks at least half full, and have a shovel and ice scraper in case a car gets stuck in snow.
She recommended travelers share the route they will be driving with friends or relatives and tell them when they expect to arrive.
Owens said keeping cell phones fully charged, having flashlights and batteries, and portable phone chargers available will be useful during winter storms.
She said anyone using a house generator on their property should keep the generator outside and away from the house and garage to avoid breathing carbon monoxide.
Residents can take proactive measures by checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and having a fire extinguisher in the home if possible.
“Indoor space heaters can be tricky, so make sure those are kept a safe distance from walls and anything that’s combustible — that should be about three feet,” Owens said. “And don’t leave heaters running while you’re sleeping, turn them off and try to use some extra blankets.”
Clearing sidewalks and driveways of ice and snow might be physically difficult for elderly people and those with disabilities or health risks. Owens said she recommends asking a neighbor or friend for help if needed.
“Check on your neighbors, make sure you’re keeping in touch with people who may not have someone close to check on them,” she said.
In case of extended power outages, Mansfield’s Salvation Army is scheduled to be a warming station from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday through Monday. The address is 47 S. Main St.
“I know, in previous years, some people used to go to 24-hour stores like Walmart, or sometimes the library, but those places are either closed or closing early for the holiday weekend,” Owens said.
People needing to stay at the Salvation Army are asked to come to the shelter by 9 p.m. If no guests are at the shelter by 9 p.m., it will close for the night. People interested in volunteering at the warming center can sign up online.