MANSFIELD – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County the week of July 4.
All outlined work is weather permitting. ODOT works with its contractors to reduce the size of work zones and open as many lanes as possible over holiday weekends. Work will continue as usual Tuesday, July 5, 2021.
U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
The westbound pattern will consist of maintaining one lane of traffic westbound, from just east of 5th Avenue to SR 13, and two lanes of traffic westbound, from SR 13 to just west of SR 309.
The eastbound pattern will consist of maintaining one lane of traffic eastbound, from just west of SR 309 to SR 13, and two lanes of traffic eastbound, from SR 13 to just east of 5th Avenue.
The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to SR 39 is closed. The detour route will be to continue eastbound on U.S. 30 to the SR 13 exit, turn right onto Longview Avenue west to SR 13 north, take the SR 13 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, and continue west on U.S. 30 to the exit ramp to SR 39. Estimated reopening: September 2022
The SR 39 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound is closed. The detour route will be to continue on SR 39 north to the SR 39 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, travel west on U.S. 30 to the Trimble Road exit, turn left on Trimble Road and re-enter onto the Trimble Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east. Estimated completion: September 2022
The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to 5th Avenue is closed. The detour route will be to continue eastbound on U.S. 30 to the Reed Road exit, turn left on Reed Road, travel north on Reed Road to the entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, travel west on U.S. 30 to the 5th Avenue exit ramp. Estimated completion: September 2022
The 5th Avenue entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east is closed. The detour route will be to continue north on 5th Avenue to the U.S. 30 westbound entrance ramp, travel on U.S. 30 west to the SR 13 exit, turn left on SR 13 to Longview Avenue, and take the Longview Avenue east entrance ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound. Estimated completion: September 2022
Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be separated by portable concrete barrier throughout the length of the project. Lane widths will be 11’ throughout the work zone.
Estimated completion of entire project: May 2023
State Route 39 city of Shelby streetscape project – SR 39, SR 96, and SR 61 are a part of the sidewalk installation and streetscape improvements in the city of Shelby.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
SR 39/96 (Main Street), at the SR 39 (Mansfield Avenue/Broadway Street) intersection, is closed for 60 days. Crews will be installing sidewalks and crosswalks, completing signal improvements, completing streetscape items and drainage system improvements at the intersection. The detour route for eastbound motorists will be SR 61 south to Mickey Road, east on Mickey Road to SR 39, south on SR 39 to U.S. 30, east on U.S. 30 to SR 13, north on SR 13 to SR 96, and reverse for westbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday, August 5, 2022
SR 39 (Mansfield Avenue/Broadway Street) will be reduced to one lane of traffic at the SR 96 (Main Street) intersection and will have two-way traffic maintained by a portable traffic signal during the 60 day closure.
SR 39/96 (Main Street) will be reduced to one lane of traffic at the SR 61 intersection and will have two-way traffic maintained by a portable traffic signal during the 60-day closure.
Estimated completion for entire project: November 2022
I-71 bridge painting – I-71 northbound and southbound at the structures over the Rocky Fork River, just north of the I-71/SR 39 interchange, will have lane closures for bridge painting and other various structure repairs. Estimated completion: September 2022
State Route 98 chip seal – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 98, from Dickson Road to SR 61, will have single lane closures for a chip seal project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: July 2022