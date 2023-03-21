CEBCO is a 46-county pooled health insurance program that Richland County joined in 2017.
Commissioners appropriated about $4.1 million from the general fund for medical, prescription and dental coverage this year for a plan that covered (on average) 571 employees and 1,221 total members in 2022.
When CEBCO announced the 6.7-percent increase in the fall of 2022, commissioners approved increasing employee premiums in accordance with the caps provided by collective bargaining agreements, with similar treatment for non-union employees.
The idea behind CEBCO was to create "stability and cost containment in employee benefits and offer wellness advocacy," according to the non-profit's website.
Every county in north central Ohio is a CEBCO participant, including Ashland (joining in 2010), Knox (2020), Crawford (2019), Huron (2016) and Morrow (2008).
During an hour-long meeting, Dillingham told commissioners the county's "medical loss ratio" for 2022 was 98.6 percent and the "prescription loss ratio" was 106.2 percent. The two combined were 100.4 percent.
"What that means is for every dollar that we're taking in in premiums, we're paying a dollar (plus) .4 out in claims," she said.
She said CEBCO paid of $6.7 million in medical claims and $2.1 million in prescription claims in 2022 for Richland County employees.
Dillingham said Richland County "probably had a better loss ratio than (other CEBCO) counties of similar size" during 2022.
Rapidly rising costs for prescription drugs continue to have an impact, she said.
"If you had told me 15 or 20 years ago that there are generic medications that are $700 a month, I would've not believed it," Dillingham said. "In our minds, you're thinking of generics being $4 or $5 or $10, but that's not the case any longer.
"If you had told me that there would be some specialty meds that are running $35,000 a month, I would've found that hard to believe. And there are some that run higher than that," she said.
"The CEBCO team recently attended a pharmacy seminar that made us very nervous about what's coming in the pipelines, in the near future," she said.
Dillingham told commissioners the vast majority of the 14,703 prescriptions written and filled for county employees in 2022 were for generics and most were considered "maintenance" drugs.
She also provided demographic information about members of the Richland County insurance plan:
-- 53.7 percent of the membership is female and 46.3 percent is male.
-- The average female employee age is 47 years, 9 months.
-- The average male employee age is 45 years, 2 months.
-- The average female member age is 36 years, 4 months (including spouses and family members).
-- The average male member age is 33 years, 9 months (including spouses and family members).
Commissioner Tony Vero said he asks for monthly reports on insurance costs, pointing to the fact payroll and health insurance costs account for about 65 percent of the county's annual general fund.
"(That) makes sense. Our general fund expenses should be people. Those are things I'm looking at on a cost side," Vero said.
Dillingham said insurance benefits for public employees can be overlooked by workers.
"It is a valuable benefit that employees forget that this is a benefit to you that your employer is providing. That is a very valuable benefit," she said.
"(The county) benefit plan is probably much richer than what the average person whose in the private sector's benefit plan is, as far as what their maximum out-of-pocket exposure is compared to somebody who's in the private sector," Dillingham said.
"Most people in private sector at this point are now in high-deductible health plans and they don't have co-pays. I mean they have a high deductible that they need to meet before anything's paid.
"That's a really great benefit with being a public sector employee is your benefits are usually richer than what's out there in the private sector," she said.
"It's something oftentimes when people look for new jobs, they don't take into account the true cost. What's your pension contribution? What's your healthcare coverage?
"We always discuss that with people is when you're looking for new jobs, what's the total cost of your benefits and salary when looking for a job?" he said.
Commissioner Cliff Mears said, "The message to employees is to maintain a healthy lifestyle. If you don't have one, get one. That would be my recommendation.
"Being healthy and staying health has a cost, which you just outlined for us," Mears told Dillingham.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners:
-- approved an annual contract with the Richland County Sheriff's Office to provide law enforcement services for the Village of Lucas.
-- approved an annual contract with the Richland County Sheriff's Office to provide law enforcement services the Richland County Solid Waste Management Authority.
-- met with county Engineer Adam Gove and approved planned bridge replacements on Marion Avenue Road and Townline Road.
The projects, totaling about $1.86 million, are being funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation and the County Engineers Association of Ohio through money coming from the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill approved by Congress in 2021.
The projects will be done in 2025/2026, according to Gove.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"