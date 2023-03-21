Richland county commissioners

Richland County commissioners (from left) Tony Vero, Cliff Mears and Darrell Banks (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Health insurance costs for employees represent about 10 percent of the Richland County general fund budget in 2023, including a 6.7-percent increase for the current year.

So an update visit on Tuesday by County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio senior benefits analyst Wendy Dillingham had the rapt attention of the Board of Commissioners.

