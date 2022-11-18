McKinley

Richland County Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley speaks with county commissioners on Thursday about his 2023 budget request.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners were not overly critical of the $3.34 million 2023 budget presented Thursday by Juvenile Court Judge McKinley.

After all, as the judge pointed out, state law allows his court the authority to "set forth the estimated, necessary and reasonable expenses for the operation of the juvenile court."

Brian Bumpus

Richland County Juvenile Court Administrator Brian Bumpus talks about the court's budget on Thursday afternoon.
