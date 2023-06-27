Richland County Courthouse

The Richland County Courthouse is at 50 Park Ave. East in Mansfield. 

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday appointed Denise Ruhl as the acting county Clerk of Courts.

The Butler native has served as the office's chief deputy clerk for 18 years, working for long-time Clerk Linda Frary, who recently announced she would officially retire from office on June 30 after being diagnosed with ALS.

