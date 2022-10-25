Commissioners declined to discuss the issues for which it retained the firm, which was recommended by the statewide County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA).
CORSA, established by the County Commissioners Association of Ohio in 1987, offers counties and other governmental subdivisions liability risk sharing pools.
Governments pay a deductible for the coverage.
According to the firm's website, Smith "focuses his practice on employment litigation, business disputes, civil rights litigation, and a wide variety of complex claims. He has successfully represented clients in state and federal courts on a wide range of issues and in a number of administrative proceedings including the Ohio Civil Rights Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission."
County Administrator Andrew Keller said the contract with the Cleveland law firm "is a standard agreement."
"We have a similar standard standard retention agreement with Fishel & Downey," he said.
"These are attorneys that are assigned by the county's insurer. This will just provide another option for the commissioners when it makes sense, either to a conflict of interest or you name it, with the other firm."
