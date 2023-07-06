featured Richland County commissioners OK contract to provide law enforcement in Shiloh By Carl Hunnell, City Editor Carl Hunnell Author twitter Author email Jul 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richland County commissioners (from left) Tony Vero, Cliff Mears and Darrell Banks. (Richland Source file photo) By Carl Hunnell, City Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved contracts for law enforcement in a northern Richland County village and at area school events.Commissioners approved a three-year contract between the Richland County Sheriff's Office and the Village of Shiloh for $10,590.36 annually."As you know, villages and cities have a codified duty under the Ohio Revised Code to provide law enforcement services to the residents of their community," Commissioner Tony Vero said.The village does not have its own police department.The contract calls for the RCSO to provide 226 hours of service to the village of about 600 residents each year at a cost of $46.86 per hour.Commissioner Darrell Banks said the sheriff's department will enforce all village ordinances and state laws under the terms of the contract.Commissioner Cliff Mears said the contract "identifies the preservation of public peace, healthy safety and welfare of (Shiloh) residents." News Village of Shiloh leaders field questions about proposed new park By Hayden Gray, Staff Reporter It's the same fee the village has paid for the last several years, commissioners said.Commissioners also approved contracts between the RCSO and four school districts -- Crestview Local School District, Madison Local Schools, Clear Fork Valley Local Schools and Lucas Local Schools.Under those contracts, the RCSO will provide deputies to work special details at school events, such as athletic contests, dances, etc.Deputies will be paid $30 per hour from each of the four districts under the contract, commissioners said, adding the rate was negotiated between the school districts and the RCSO. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Police Sports Law The Economy Legislation Job Market School Systems Finance Carl Hunnell Author twitter Author email Follow Carl Hunnell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Girlhood dream becomes small business reality for sisters in Shelby Richland County property transfers: 41 Cairns Road sold for $11m Annual Shelby Bicycle Days Festival ready to roll July 7-8 New Village of Lexington police chief has Ontario roots Medal of Honor: Bellville native captured Georgia unit's colors at Gettysburg The Diva: Ida Mae Thompson turns 101 Area church celebrates name change effective July 1 Medal of Honor: Eight soldiers from Richland County have earned the nation's highest military honor Ontario police officer helps choking toddler Shelby CIC chosen to develop 15 acres of land once home to school, football field Loading…Loading… Obituaries Robert J. Crawford James A. Frederick, Sr. Walter Tackett, Jr. Cora Ann Palmer Joyce Ann Young See More