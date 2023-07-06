County commissioners

Richland County commissioners (from left) Tony Vero, Cliff Mears and Darrell Banks. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved contracts for law enforcement in a northern Richland County village and at area school events.

Commissioners approved a three-year contract between the Richland County Sheriff's Office and the Village of Shiloh for $10,590.36 annually.

