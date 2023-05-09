Rebecca Owens

Rebecca Owens is Richland County's Emergency Management Agency director.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously agreed to spend $40,880 to repair and/or replace 29 tornado warning sirens.

Richland County Emergency Management Agency Director Rebecca Owens told commissioners there are 20 sirens in need of repair and nine non-working sirens.

